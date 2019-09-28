Two moose charge hikers in Blue River, no injuries reported

A couple of hikers were charged by two moose on the Blue River Trail near Blue River on Saturday afternoon before escaping the incident with no injuries.

Blue River Police Department Sgt. Brian Lemick said the hikers were charged by the moose while on the Blue River Trail before escaping from the moose and making their way back down into town. There, they were checked by medical personnel. Lemick said no injuries were reported.

Lemick said he did not have information on whether the hikers approached the moose.