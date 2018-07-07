Two mountain goats shot, killed on Quandary Peak trail, $1,000 reward offered for info

Colorado Parks and Wildlife have published the following press release about the illegal killing of two mountain goats on Quandary Peak:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for the public's help in collecting information related to two mountain goats that were shot and found dead on July 3, approximately 2.8 miles up the Quandary Peak Trail.

On July 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m., two young male "billy" mountain goats, estimated to be between 1-2 years old, were shot and killed just over a half mile from the summit of Quandary Peak. The mountain goats were shot in the head with a pistol at close range. Wildlife Officers ask anyone that was hiking to or from the summit on Tuesday afternoon to report any suspicious activity.

“We ask that anyone who was near the summit of Quandary Peak Tuesday help us locate those responsible for this egregious poaching,” said Tom Davies, District Wildlife Manager with CPW. “Killing a mountain goat in this manner is a felony, and these poachers can face jail time, license suspensions and fines that can reach over $20,000 per animal.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or citation in this case. Anyone with information can call or email Operation Game Thief at 1-877-COLO-OGT or game.thief@state.co.us to report any information. Callers or emailers may remain anonymous if they choose.

“Quandary Peak is a well-traveled, popular 14er, and we hope someone active on the trail during a busy holiday week can help us find the party or parties responsible,” said Davies.

Penalties for this crime are covered under C.R.S. 33-6-109, Wildlife–illegal possession. For more information on CPW regulations or stopping poachers, visit cpw.state.co.us.