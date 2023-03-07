Two musical arrangements by Silverthorne resident Len Rhodes are performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles

Len Rhodes is a Silverthorne-based music director, composer, arranger, pianist and organist. He's worked with artists locally, nationally and internationally.

Eli Pace/Summit Daily News archive

Len Rhodes is a Summit County-based pianist and composer whose latest work was recently performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

According to a news release, Rhodes worked with one of the world’s leading violinists, Anne Akiko Meyers, to compose two Bach arrangements, both of which were performed by Meyers with the Los Angeles Master Chorale on Friday, March 3.

The titles performed included “Sheep May Safely Graze” and “Wachet Auf, Sleepers Wake,” both of which were played on a 1742 Guarneri del Gesù violin, considered by many to be the finest-sounding violin in existence, according to the release.

Rhodes’ professional musical career took off when he was 13 years old, according to his website . During his career, he’s directed many musical productions through the U.S. and United Kingdom, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.”

Rhodes is a composer, arranger, pianist, organist, music director, educator and author who has lived in Silverthorne for 15 years.