Four new Summit School District board directors elected in close race

Summit School District board candidates speak at an election forum Oct. 17 at Summit County High School in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Four new directors were elected to the Summit School District Board of Education on Tuesday night as part of the 2019 coordinated election.

Gini Bradley, Chris Alleman, Consuelo Redhorse and Gloria Quintero were the top vote-getters Tuesday night, with unofficial results rolling in at about midnight. Three of the four were endorsed by the Summit County Education Association, which picked Emily Lutke over Bradley.

Ten candidates ran for the four seats, representing a variety of professions and approaches to school administration. The newly elected members will be replacing Board President Sue Wilcox, Treasurer Lisa Webster, Secretary Terry Craig and director Cindy Bargell.

A local board of education’s primary purpose is for residents to have oversight over the school district. School board positions are unpaid, and elected members create policy enforceable across the district along with providing a guiding vision on school district policies and operations.

Bradley, a social worker and community organizer, had the most votes of any school board candidate in early results with 2,229 votes. The 35-year Summit County resident said she would prioritize helping student academic achievement with programs geared toward unique needs, such as learning disabilities, non-English speakers and gifted learners. She also wants better wages for teachers and pledged to improve the district’s mental health program and anti-bullying initiatives.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the school board team,” Bradley said. “I am really excited to bring new energy and new vision to the board. I am passionate about mental health and one of my No. 1 priorities is to align the district and the community on mental health.”

Alleman had the second most votes in early results with 2,037. Alleman is the producing artistic director for Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and the current president of the Silverthorne Elementary PTA. Alleman said he would prioritize teacher retention, investment in mental health and arts integration into the district curriculum.

“I’m super appreciative of the community in supporting me in this endeavor,” Alleman said. “It is a great honor to serve the community that has been there for me for 17 years. I look forward to working with current board members and helping the school district move in a positive direction.”

When it came to arts integration into student learning, Alleman said it would not be an easy or fast process, but he was adamant that arts education helped students learn in all facets of their education.

“Not only does it allow for creativity for the individual, but when used as a teaching tool, it can help students learn creatively and critically in math, science and social studies,” Alleman said. “Study after study shows that using art as a teaching tool create a more well-rounded student.”

Quintero, Strengthening Families outreach program counselor with Summit County Youth and Family Services, has a unique background. Born in Venezuela, she has worked with Public Health and Early Intervention, which ensures that children ages birth to 3 with developmental delays get the help they require.

“I am running for school board because I want to be a megaphone for minorities,” Quintero said at an October election forum. “Latinos make up 15% of our community, but when was the last time there was a Latino on our school board? … I’m hoping that my involvement will empower more parents to get involved in their children’s education. … I believe parents will be more involved when they feel represented.”

Redhorse, an office manager and accountant, supports the school district’s Vision 2020 2.0 strategic vision plan, intends to build a tighter relationship between the school district and the community and support teachers by looking at the books to find ways to help teachers deal with high cost of living.

“It is about salaries, but I think we can find a lot of creative solutions,” Redhorse said at an October election forum. “We need to talk to the teachers; we need to talk to support staff to find out what they want. It may be from school to school, it may be different groups of teachers, but we need to have some kind of task force … to find out what they want.”

Quintero and Redhorse were not available for comment late Tuesday.

The candidates’ vote tallies are below: