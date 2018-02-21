Two snowboarders buried in avalanche near Telluride rescued by fellow riders

Two people buried in an avalanche Tuesday near Telluride were rescued by fellow snowboarders who dug the pair out.

The boarder-triggered avalanche happened near the Last Dollar Hut, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. One boarder was completely buried, and the other was buried up to the neck. The partially buried boarder suffered a leg injury and was flown out.

San Miguel Search and Rescue and Telluride EMS responded to the incident.

From The Denver Post.