Two taken to hospital after reported shooting in Edwards

EDWARDS — Deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and first responders responded to a reported shooting on Friday around 9:30 a.m. in the Lake Creek Village area in Edwards.

Deputies along with crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District and Eagle County Paramedic Services were involved in the incident. Two parties were transported by ambulance to Vail Health Hospital with injuries.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said there is no threat to the surrounding community and is asking the public to stay out of the area.

Deputies responded to the scene, taking all necessary precautions, and were able to quickly locate the party responsible for the shooting.

This story is from VailDaily.com .