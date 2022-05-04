US Forest service plans to conduct pile burns near Keystone

U.S. Forest Service Fire Management may conduct pile burnings for May 5 near Keystone Gulch, Keystone. Operations will depend on ventilation and if work is completed on May 4.

Ignitions should begin around 10 a.m. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, U.S. Highway 6, Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon, Frisco and surrounding areas.

Weather conditions are favorable for smoke ventilation, and piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight. Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day in order to monitor potential smoke impacts and fuel consumption. Monitoring will also occur periodically over the next few days until the piles are out.

The purpose of this pile burning is to help reduce wildfire fuels by removing downed trees, bushes and other fuels.