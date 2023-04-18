US Forest Service to conduct pile burnings visible from Summit County beginning Tuesday, April 18

U.S. Forest Service Fire Management personnel intend to conduct pile burnings Tuesday, April 18, through Thursday, April 20, that could be visible from areas in Summit County, according to a news release.

The pile burnings — which aim to reduce wildfire hazard fuels — are most likely to occur at Miners Creek adjacent to St. Anthony Summit Hospital and Barton Creek, the release states. Other piles near Tiger Road adjacent to the Dredge Trailhead are also being considered. Ignitions are expected to begin around 10 a.m.

Flames and smoke may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon, Frisco and surrounding areas, according to the Forest Service. Conditions are favorable, and piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight.

Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day in order to monitor potential smoke impacts and fuel consumption, the release states. Monitoring will also occur periodically over the next few days until the piles are out.

The purpose of this pile burning is to help reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazard tree and wildfire hazard fuels reduction.