U.S. Forest Service to hold meeting Thursday on Swan Mountain restoration project

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking to work on more than 13,000 acres of land in Swan Mountain that would include fuels reduction, wildlife habitat and streams improvements as well as trail enhancements.

Tripp Fay/Summit Daily News archive

The U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger Station on an impending multiyear restoration project for Swan Mountain. The ranger station is located at 680 Blue River Parkway, Suite F, Silverthorne.

The proposal will impact 13,500 acres of Forest Service land and will consist of fuels reduction, wildlife habitat and streams improvements as well as trail enhancements.

Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said public involvement is a key part of the decision process and encouraged anyone interested in the Swan Mountain area to attend and learn more.

More information about the specific projects proposed, including maps, as well as information about how to comment, is available at: FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=60771 . Comments must be received by April 24, 2023.