U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee mandates COVID-19 vaccines for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympians

American Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, left, and Dillon resident and Longmont native Chase Blackwell celebrate their national championships after competitions in the Buttermilk Ski Area superpipe at the 2021 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup 2022 Winter Olympic qualifying event in Aspen in March.

American athletes hoping to represent the country at February’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China must be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine by December, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday.

The committee said in a statement published on its website that all employers, athletes and contractors will have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 in order to gain access to Olympic training facilities. The committee added that all Team USA delegation members or hopefuls for the Beijing games must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.

In the statement, the committee said the vaccine mandate “will increase our ability to create a safe and productive environment for Team USA athletes and staff and allow us to restore consistency in planning, preparation and optimal service to athletes.”

The statement elaborated that Team USA will allow for medical or religious exemptions. Individuals granted an exemption, the committee said, will have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for any Olympic-related events or activities and follow strict safety protocols.