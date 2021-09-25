U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee mandates COVID-19 vaccines for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympians
Athletes and ‘all Team USA delegation members or hopefuls’ have until Dec. 1 to be fully vaccinated
American athletes hoping to represent the country at February’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China must be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine by December, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday.
The committee said in a statement published on its website that all employers, athletes and contractors will have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 in order to gain access to Olympic training facilities. The committee added that all Team USA delegation members or hopefuls for the Beijing games must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.
In the statement, the committee said the vaccine mandate “will increase our ability to create a safe and productive environment for Team USA athletes and staff and allow us to restore consistency in planning, preparation and optimal service to athletes.”
The statement elaborated that Team USA will allow for medical or religious exemptions. Individuals granted an exemption, the committee said, will have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for any Olympic-related events or activities and follow strict safety protocols.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.