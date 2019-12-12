Ullr Fest parade floats make show-stopping performances as snow falls in Breckenridge

The Ullr Fest parade kicks off in downtown Breckenridge on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — While the snow and cold could ruin a parade, this type of weather is just what the Ullr Fest is all about. An estimated 12,000 locals and visitors lined Breckenridge’s Main Street for the 57th annual Ullr Fest parade to honor Nordic snow god Ullr. A timely dusting of snow made all the skiers, snowboarders and viking-hat-wearers “pray for snow” prayers come true.

Breckenridge Town Council member Jeffrey Bergeron and Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence were the MCs of the parade. As Bergeron cracked jokes throughout the event, Lawrence cheerfully kept the information coming about each float and the business or local story behind it.

Leading the parade were Breckenridge Police Department Chief Jim Baird followed by Ullr Fest king and queen Leigh Girvin and Carl Scofield. The couple was coronated Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Riverwalk Center and chosen by the Breckenridge Tourism Office for their contributions to the community and their love of snow.

Of the 30 floats that made their way down Main Street, tossing candy and prizes to paradegoers, there were several that made a serious entrance. Judges ranked floats based on creativity, theme and craftsmanship and decided on first-, second- and third-place floats.

The winner of the Ullr Fest parade was “The Lion Kingdom of Breckenridge” by Charter Sports. The float featured creative, single and multiperson costumes depicting jungle animals like giraffes, hippos and, of course, lions. Simba was dramatically revealed in front of the judges as the float set off an explosion of confetti and Simba was held up to the crowd from the top of the float. The float structure read, “everything the snow touches is yours,” which Lawrence and Bergeron were happy to repeat.

The runner-up float was the Ullr After Schooler by Thetford Landscaping, which featured a ski jump constructed on the back of a 1951 Chevy truck. A trailer hitched to the truck served as a landing area for kids as young as 8 who performed tricks while skiing off the jump. The kids showed the judges their best tricks when they passed through the center of the parade.

The third-place float was by Adventure Co., called Ullr’s Beloved Becomes Amazing Whitewater. A elementary-style bus decked out in lights was driven by a dancing Santa and trailed by a raft on a trailer, which also was trailed by one person riding a kayak and another riding a beer keg.

Other noteworthy floats included SRRAP which stands for Summit County River Rats and Pirates. The float featured shirtless men in lifejackets and swim trunks and speedos cheering from an inflatable raft. The Breck Moms returned with the long, blue and silver haired long-time local group dancing to T-Pain’s “Apple Bottom Jeans.” The Ullrs Harem of Enchantment float by Divinity Exotic Dance surprised the crowd with a skin-barring performance.

Ullr Fest continues through Sunday, Dec. 15.