Ullr king and queen nominations, float registration open ahead of 59th annual Breckenridge festival

Ullr King Barrie Stimson and Ullr Queen Signe Rockne-Stimson make a speech at the start of the Ullr Fest celebration in Breckenridge on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Nominations for the new king and queen are now open.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The 59th annual Ullr Fest is just around the corner, and nominations for the Ullr king and queen are now open. Nominations are due Sunday, Nov. 20, for the Thursday, Dec. 8, festival.

According to a news release, people can nominate friends, coworkers and neighbors who personify the spirit of Ullr and have positively impacted the Breckenridge community with their contributions and commitments. It is not a requirement that the king and queen are related or have a personal connection to one another.

The current reigning king and queen are Barrie Stimson and Signe Rockne-Stimson.

Float registration for the Ullr Parade is also open. The parade float team who wins first place will take home $1,000 cash, while second place wins $750 and third place wins $500. Floats will be judged on creativity, theme/fun factor and workmanship. Floats must be registered by noon on Dec. 6

Visit UllrFest.com to submit nominations and register a float.