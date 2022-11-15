Ullr king and queen nominations, float registration open ahead of 59th annual Breckenridge festival
The 59th annual Ullr Fest is just around the corner, and nominations for the Ullr king and queen are now open. Nominations are due Sunday, Nov. 20, for the Thursday, Dec. 8, festival.
According to a news release, people can nominate friends, coworkers and neighbors who personify the spirit of Ullr and have positively impacted the Breckenridge community with their contributions and commitments. It is not a requirement that the king and queen are related or have a personal connection to one another.
The current reigning king and queen are Barrie Stimson and Signe Rockne-Stimson.
Float registration for the Ullr Parade is also open. The parade float team who wins first place will take home $1,000 cash, while second place wins $750 and third place wins $500. Floats will be judged on creativity, theme/fun factor and workmanship. Floats must be registered by noon on Dec. 6
Visit UllrFest.com to submit nominations and register a float.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.