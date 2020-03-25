United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association says its longevity is in jeopardy

Snowboarders march through Copper Mountain Resort's Center Village in as part of a ceremony to ring in the 2019 USASA Nationals.

Courtesy USASA

DILLON — The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association announced earlier this week that the longevity of the nonprofit is “in potential jeopardy” after the cancellation of this year’s USASA Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a post announcing an online auction to support the association, USASA officials wrote that the national championships at Copper serves as a key revenue source for the nonprofit while also driving “over $2.5 million in economic impact to the communities in Summit County.”

“Your contribution will help secure the future of the USASA during this difficult time,” the post said.

USASA annually hosts more than 500 events nationwide at more than 100 resorts and has more than 5,000 members. The organization is regarded as the largest snowboard and freeski community in the world and for decades has served as a step for many of the best young skiers and snowboarders to advance their careers.

USASA Nationals is the largest snowboarding and freeskiing competition in the world and had been held annually at Copper Mountain for more than 10 years. Each year, it attracted to Summit County upward of 2,000 athletes — and accompanying family and friends — from 31 regional divisions nationwide. Nationals includes snowboard and freeski competitions in halfpipe, cross, slopestyle and Alpine disciplines across 12 days of action. This year, nationals was scheduled for March 27 through April 8.

The association’s online auction includes gear, opportunities and experiences to bid on, including Super Bowl tickets.