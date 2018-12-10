Up & At ‘Em Ski Race Series kicks off Dec. 19

The Up & At 'Em Ski Race Series will be coming to Frisco this month, kicking off a series of five races that will take place on Wednesday mornings through February.

Skiers are invited out to the Frisco Nordic Center on Dec. 19 for the start of the series, offering a fun and friendly competition to get in some early morning exercise, mingle with other racers and grab a coffee or breakfast before work.

Races will be either skate or classic and will be held on the mornings of Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. All races will begin at 7 a.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center.

The pre-registration fee for the race is $20, and day-of registration is $25. Interested parties can also register for the entire series for $80. Registration does not include ski rentals, though discounted rentals are available for $10 for all racers. Those who register for the series by Jan. 9 will receive a free travel coffee mug.

Pre-registration is available online until noon the day before the race, and day-of registration closes at 6:45 a.m. Visit the TownOfFrisco.com for more information or to register.