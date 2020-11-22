Up to 10 inches of snow expected from Monday to Tuesday storm

Summit County will see a few inches of snow heading into Thanksgiving.

According to National Weather Service forecaster Zach Hiris, a weather system will move into the area Monday and will extend into Tuesday, bringing 3-4 inches of snow in town and 6-10 inches on higher terrain.

The snow will mainly hit the western part of the county during the day Monday, and snowfall will be widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The snow will clear out Wednesday, Hiris said, but there will be some light snow Thursday, bringing 1-2 inches to town and a few inches on the higher peaks.

The National Weather Service’s report for Dillon shows temperatures at a high of 45 degrees Monday and dropping to a low of 17 degrees Monday night. Tuesday’s high is 32 degrees with a low of 7.