Up to 10 inches of snow expected on high Summit County peaks during weekend storm

Snow dusts Mount Royal on Thursday morning in Frisco.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Snowfall over Summit County on Thursday was a bit of a teaser for this weekend, when more accumulation is expected.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina predicted snowfall amounts to be between 5 and 10 inches on higher, west-facing slopes. In the valley, the lower elevations of Summit County will see 1-4 inches of accumulation, according to Kalina.

Kalina said the weekend storm is expected to start at about midnight Saturday, Dec. 7, and will continue until around noon Monday.

Temperatures also will fall over the course of the three-day storm. Kalina reported that the high temperature Saturday will be 46 degrees, Sunday the high will be 40 degrees, and by Monday it will drop to 30 degrees.

“This storm’s energy is moderate, and the storm’s moisture is low-to-moderate, as well, and neither of these two factors gets me excited for big snow,” OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in his blog. “However, the duration of the system — 24 to 36 hours — might help to bring reasonable snow totals in the 4-10 inch range.”

Gratz added that the ski areas likely will see fresh snow Sunday with the softest powder Monday morning.

The National Weather Service shows the next potential snow showers to hit the following weekend, beginning Friday, Dec. 13. Gratz predicted that this next storm would bring a moderate amount of snow at best or miss the area entirely at worst.