Up to 2 feet of snow forecast through Saturday, with flurries possible until Tuesday

Summit County resident Eric Lentz works to clear snow Thursday, Jan. 6, in Breckenridge. Up to 2 feet of snow could fall by noon Saturday, meteorologists say.

Ashley Low/For the Summit Daily News

Up to 2 feet of snow could accumulate by noon Saturday, according to National Weather Service reports.

The snow system will begin in the northern mountains and foothills before spreading south and east throughout the day Friday, meteorologists say. Flurries will develop by noon Friday in the mountains of Summit County, with heavy snowfall lasting until noon Saturday.

“Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages,” a National Weather Service report warns. “Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall on roadways.”

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon Saturday. Officials say travel is discouraged.

The system will stretch into the Denver metropolitan area, dropping up to 1 foot of snow, with the heaviest totals in the foothills and Palmer Divide.

The snowflakes won’t disappear once the winter storm warning lifts. Reports call for consistent threats of snow through Tuesday night. A wintery mix of sleet and rain is expected Sunday with some thunder possible. Winds will remain in the double digits throughout the weekend, with breezy conditions sticking around until Thursday.

Sunday and Monday will see warmer temperatures throughout the daylight hours, but freezing temps will return at night.

Wednesday is expected to bring a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, but a majority of the day is predicted to be sunny with a high near 57.

On Thursday, there is no prediction for precipitation. That day will bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 65, though wind speeds will remain breezy.

Despite the forecast for high snow totals throughout the weekend, meteorologists say “there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the snowfall amounts,” especially in areas outside of the mountains.