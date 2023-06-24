Up to par: How Keystone Resort prepares and maintains its two golf courses

The Keystone River golf course as a rainstorm rolls in over Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne. Lots of hours of work goes into making sure the course is up to par before the start of the season.

Katie Young/Keystone Resort

There’s a lot of time that goes in before golfers tee off towards a pristinely cut fairway or putt on a smooth green in Summit County — much of the seaon’s prep work is done in the fall and early spring.

From aerating the course to keeping an eye on the course’s sensitive greens and keeping up with cutting the course during a rainy spring season, the Keystone Resort golf operations team works around the clock to provide 36 picturesque holes across its Keystone Ranch and Keystone River golf courses.

While many may believe that the prep work that needs to be completed ahead of a new golf season occurs in early spring and late winter, for Keystone and many golf courses located in mountain communities, a lot of the work actually takes place in the fall.

Both the Keystone Ranch and River courses close out the golf season in the fall by spending numerous hours preparing the course for the long Summit County winters, according to Keystone Resort golf director Phil Tobias. Those preparations ultimately pay dividends once the golf operations team can see the grass again in the early parts of spring.

“Some of the things that we do in the fall to get ready for winter is that we aerify our fairways and our greens, we spray snow mold preventative, we verticut our fairways,” Tobias said.

Prior to the winter season, Keystone workers topdress all of the aerified areas. During topdressing the Keystone golf operations team spreads sand across the golf course, which helps to preserve the grass during the winter so the turf comes back healthy when the weather starts to warm up.

Once all the prep work has been completed at the course, Tobias says the operations team will often turn its focus to preventing ice from forming on the greens while Summit County receives its first winter storms of the season.

“One of our most impactful processes once we start getting that fall snow is paying close attention to the weather,” Tobias said. “Anytime it looks like the temperature is going to be in the 40s and/or there is going to be a lot of direct sunlight, we will actually go out on the golf course and we remove all of the snow off of our greens.”

With 40 greens across the two golf courses, the process is often time-consuming, but it’s vital in order to preserve the health of Keystone’s greens.

“When the snow melts, there is the potential of ice to form on the greens,” Tobias said. “Once ice forms on your green, it is an absolute disaster. It will suffocate the plant and you won’t have good greens in the summer, which is not a very good outcome.”

The process of removing snow from the greens will continue until the golf operations team sees consistently cold temperatures that do not dip above freezing.

“The best case scenario is that our first storm of the year is 12-15 inches of snow,” Tobias said. “In that case we would really wash our hands and say that we are good and see you in the spring. That just doesn’t seem to happen these days. We are constantly getting 2 or 3 inches of snow. We did that process three times, potentially five times this past fall. It is not very fun, but we are committed to it. It sure does pay off for us.”

The same practice is then repeated in the spring when the courses start to thaw, but overnight temperatures are still below freezing. Tobias says the team will typically begin removing ice from the greens during the second week of March, but with this year’s snow-heavy and frigid winter, that timeline was pushed back a couple weeks.

“This year was really, really, really cold so we elected to keep our snow on the greens for as long as we could in order to provide them that nice comfort and insulation,” Tobias said. “We did not uncover the greens until, I think, mid-April. During that time we were being cautious with temperatures.”

The Keystone golf operations team has an even larger list of tasks to complete in the spring in order to get the course ready to be played on.

During the spring, outside of aerifying the courses, the Keystone golf operations team will complete some of the same tasks it does to prep the course in the fall. The majority of the workload however, comes from cleaning the course of debris, shaping areas of the course, feeding the grass and starting up the courses’ irrigation systems.

“It is a pretty manual and extensive process,” Tobias said. “There is not a lot of machinery that can help you with that. It is a lot of handwork. A ton of work goes into the spring. I know fall seems like a lot, however the process in the spring certainly takes a little bit longer.”

Two golfers scope out a hole while golfing at the Keystone Ranch course. Katie Young/Keystone Resort

Once the season is underway, regular maintenance and cutting is completed with collaboration regularly occurring between the two golf course teams. This spring, the golf operations team has had to cut grass almost constantly as spring storms have dumped rain on the courses without reprieve for weeks on end.

Although Tobias says the golf operations team has grown tired of maintaining the courses while being suited up in rain jackets, the heavy rainstorms over the last few weeks have allowed the courses and the surrounding area to really green up.

“They are absolutely beautiful,” Tobias said. “Some of the best I have ever seen. It is amazing. Although it may be a little dreary, the courses like it, and they have responded well.”

Tobias said the rain has affected visitation at the course a little bit, but with a recent string of dry weather and the approaching Fourth of July weekend, visitation to the Keystone River and Ranch courses has started to increase with guests cashing in on the beautiful scenery the rain has aided in producing.

“My advice would be to get outside,” Tobias said. “Enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. Enjoy what Mother Nature is about to give us.”

To schedule a tee time at the Keystone Ranch or River course, visit GolfKeystone.com or call 970-496-1520.