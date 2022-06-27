Update: Suspect from Silverthorne manhunt Friday believed to have left county, police say

Colorado Highway 9 near Interstate 70 at Exit 205 in Silverthorne was closed due to police activity on the morning of Friday, June 24, 2022.

Luke Vidic/Summit Daily News

Police believe the wanted Idaho man whose truck was held at gunpoint Friday in Silverthorne has left the county, Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor said Monday.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the male suspect is wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence out of Idaho County in northern Idaho.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said police thought the man could be in the vehicle Friday and could have been armed. After a more than three-hour ordeal, Silverthorne Police Department spokesperson Kim Jardim said the suspect was not located in the vehicle, camper or cargo trailer.

Minor said police searched the vehicle for the suspect Friday but had not conducted a detailed search for weapons or other items as of Monday. The Silverthorne Police Department is waiting on a pending search warrant to search the vehicle, Minor said. The white pickup truck, overhead camper and cargo trailer have been towed from the scene to an undisclosed location.

Summit County law enforcement officers are not actively searching for the suspect, but they are on the lookout, FitzSimons said.

The attempt to serve the arrest warrant began before 8 a.m Friday morning. Jardim said Silverthorne received a report of a suspicious vehicle and confirmed it was registered to the suspect after checking the license plate. Officers from Frisco Police Department, Silverthorne Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in front of the Appliance Factory in Silverthorne on Colorado Highway 9, just north of Interstate 70 Exit 205.

Armored officers pointed rifles at the vehicle while demanding over a bullhorn that the suspect step out of the vehicle. Meanwhile, officers searched nearby buildings. Kaydee Johnson at Plain Jane’s Liquor said a group of police searched her store to make sure no one was inside. She said the officers didn’t say who they were looking for.

The closure of Highway 9 during the search lasted more than three hours before police confirmed the wanted man was not in the vehicle. Police closed Exit 205 of I-70 and both directions of Highway 9 between I-70 and Rainbow Drive, Wildernest Road intersection for the duration of the event. The roadway opened around 11:30 a.m.

Idaho County officials did not release court documents in support of the charges filed against the suspect as of deadline Monday, citing the outstanding arrest warrant in the case.