Updates coming to Summit County ski resorts

A skier and snowboarder ride a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on December 7, 2020.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Colorado Ski Country USA members are announcing some exciting updates for the upcoming winter season. According to a release, local ski areas are improving and adding amenities and terrain.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area enters its 75th season this year. Guests can enjoy Arapahoe Basin’s new food and beverage venue, Steilhang Hut, serving gourmet, made-in-Colorado sausages, warm pretzels, strudel and German beer in a warming hut with bathrooms. Arapahoe Basin will also only sell lift tickets online and in advance this season.

Copper Mountain is launching the Western Territory, an area on the resort’s western-most side dedicated to inspiring beginner skiers, kids and families to connect with Copper’s history and heritage. It will include two new family-friendly adventure zones, two new trails and a connector trail that offer skill development and animation to help families learning the sport.

Copper will also be keeping free, unrestricted parking in the Alpine and Far East parking lots this year.

Loveland Ski Area will begin offering Snowcat tours in Dry Gulch, just east of Lift 8, a new guided backcountry experience. The entire snowcat can be booked for groups as well as individual seats. The Loveland Valley Lodge has undergone a significant expansion which will triple the seating available in the cafeteria, expand the rental shop and provide additional capacity at the Ski and Ride school.

Ski resorts are expected to release additional COVID-19 information for the 2021-22 season as appropriate as the season approaches, but guests are encouraged to check ski area websites and other channels for the most up to date information on what to expect during their visit.

2021-22 Winter Operating Dates Resort Open Close Arapahoe Basin Mid-October June TBD Copper Mountain Nov. 22 April 24 Loveland Late October Early May

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .