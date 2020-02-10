Uphill access at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed Tuesday

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will close uphill access Tuesday, Feb. 11, due to mitigation work.

Courtesy photo Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Monday on its social media channels that uphill ski access will be closed Tuesday morning for avalanche mitigation work.

A-Basin reported a total of 44 inches of snow following the major weekend storm that closed several lifts Friday, Feb. 7, and closed uphill access Friday night through Saturday morning.

There were no reports of closed lifts Monday.