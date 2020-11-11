Uphill access not yet open at Summit ski areas

DILLON — Despite opening their lifts for the winter season, uphill access remains closed at Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

A-Basin spokesperson Katherine Fuller wrote in an email that uphill access is not open because the ski area doesn’t have enough terrain.

“Uphill does not open right away,” Fuller said. “We’re still likely a few weeks out but don’t know for sure. It all depends on conditions and how quickly we can expand our terrain.”

As for Vail Resorts’ two Summit County ski areas, spokesperson Sara Lococo said uphill access is closed at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which opens Friday, and Keystone for the safety of employees and guests due to early season mountain preparations and snowmaking operations taking place across the resorts.

Lococo said once early season operations are complete and the resorts have adequate terrain to safely permit uphill access, the resorts will announce when uphill is open to guests.

All resorts will require uphill users to follow COVID-19-related safety guidelines, such as maintaining physical distance, wearing face coverings when around others and indoors, and staying home if sick. In addition, on-mountain facilities will be closed to uphill users at Breckenridge and Keystone.

Uphill access also is closed at Copper Mountain Resort, according to its website.