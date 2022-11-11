Uphill access now open at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

A sign for uphill access at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.The ski area will open up uphill access on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area/Courtesy photo

On Friday morning, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that uphill access is now open for the 2022-23 season.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 12, uphill access will be open throughout the season from 5 a.m. until the chairlifts start spinning.

For the time being, uphill access is only open on Lower Sundance, High Noon and Ramrod. Due to the lack of snowmaking around the Lenawee Express construction zone, there is no uphill access above Black Mountain Lodge at this time.

Uphill users must purchase an uphill access pass. If users have not physically picked up their pass, they should bring confirmation of purchase to A-Basin.

The ski area encourages all guests to follow all the uphill access rules while having fun on the mountain.