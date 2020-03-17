Uphill access open at Loveland, Keystone and Breckenridge, closed at Arapahoe Basin

Loveland Ski Area will remain open for uphill access during the off-season.

Courtesy Loveland Ski Area

DILLON — Now that the ski areas are closed, healthy outdoor enthusiasts are looking to get their recreation fix. While social distancing precautions still apply, some ski areas remain open for uphill access.

In Loveland Ski Area’s closure announcement on Monday, the ski area said that the mountain is open for uphill access and that uphill access passes are not required during the off-season. However, skiers and split-boarders were warned that there will be no avalanche mitigation, emergency services or on-hill maintenance and that practicing safe backcountry travel is the responsibility of the recreator. The ski area also asked that recreationists respect the U.S. Forest Service closure of the Seven Sisters and avoid that particular terrain until after May 30. The ski area’s parking lot will be locked until March 22. Afterwards, the front gate will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Aside from parking there will be no access to restrooms or other ski area facilities.

Uphill access is currently closed until further notice at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The ski area kept uphill access open on Sunday — and several hundred people showed up. In light of Governor Jared Polis’ request of Summit County residents to minimize social contact and “only go out for necessities,” the ski area shut down uphill access.

Uphill skiers are able to use Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort, but spokeswoman Sara Lococo stressed that unmarked hazards could be present and there is no patrol, maintenance or services at the resorts. Lococo added that sledding is not allowed at either resort.