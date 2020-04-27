US Census Bureau aims to extend response timeline

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has made adjustments to data gathering. Typically, the self-response phase of the census takes place from March 12 through July 31. The Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress to extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, according to a release from the Census Bureau. This would give people an additional 120 calendar days to respond to the census.

Field data collection activities have been suspended but are planned to resume “as quickly as possible following June 1.” Anyone can respond to the census online at 2020Census.gov, via phone or mail. A census ID is not required to respond, and there are no citizenship questions on the census.