US Census Bureau employees might visit Summit County homes as part of training

FRISCO — While most people will not be visited by a U.S. Census Bureau employee if they respond to the national census by April 1, some Summit County residents could be paid a visit starting Thursday, March 12, by a census employee as part of a field exercise.

According to a representative of the Census Bureau, these employees might come around to county residences as part of their training and will deliver a census information packet and ask whether residents have questions or need assistance reporting census information. If the resident is not home, the packet will be left on the doorstep.

