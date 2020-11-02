US Forest Service announces pile burning around Summit County this winter

A slash pile burns Nov. 3, 2017, at the Frisco Peninsula.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

FRISCO — Officials are planning on burning nearly 5,000 slash piles across the White River National Forest later this fall and winter when conditions allow.

Firefighters from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit plan to burn piles in several locations of the forest in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties later this year.

“The slash piles are the result of the past work we’ve completed thinning and clearing vegetation to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat,” Ryan Hughes, a prescribed fire and fuels specialist, said in a news release. “We’ll only burn slash piles when there is snow on the ground and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and optimal smoke dispersal.”

In Summit County, the pile burns will take place at the Peak 7 subdivision and along Tiger Road in Breckenridge, the Miners Creek and Rainbow Lake area near Frisco, the Spring Creek area north of Heeney and Keystone Gulch.

Crews might burns tens to hundreds of piles per day depending on location and conditions, according to the Forest Service. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day but some could linger in valley bottoms and drainages at night for short durations.

Hazardous fuels reduction projects create fuel breaks that help to reduce the risk of wildfire encroaching on communities, and give firefighters a better place from which to defend those areas, according to the Forest Service. The service is also asking residents to do what they can to help reduce flammable materials around their homes by visiting FireWise.org.

For more information about pile burning in the area, contact Ryan Hughes at 970-328-5891.