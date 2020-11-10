US Forest Service begins pile burning at Keystone Gulch, lifts fire restrictions

Slash piles burn along Swan Mountain Road on Nov. 15, 2018, near Frisco.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

U.S. Forest Service fire management personnel will be conducting pile-burning operations at Keystone Gulch this week.

The pile burnings are expected to take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 12, with ignitions expected to begin at 10 a.m. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and the surrounding towns.

Conditions are favorable following snowfall in the area over the weekend and into Monday, according to the Forest Service. The piles will be allowed to burn and smolder overnight unattended, and fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor fuel consumption and possible smoke impacts. Monitoring will occur periodically over the coming days until the piles are out.

The purpose of pile burning is to help reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazardous tree and wildfire fuels removal projects, according to the Forest Service.

The Forest Service also announced Tuesday that the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest will be rescinding all fire restrictions effective immediately.

Summit County remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions. The area’s fire danger is currently rated moderate.