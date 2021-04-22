US Forest Service distributes $10M to rural Colorado schools, roads, services

Rural schools, roads and services in Colorado will receive $10.14 million from the U.S. Forest Service as part of a $193 million revenue share from the federal agency. Summit County will receive $846,226.94 of that total, according to the office of Rep. Joe Neguse.

Since 1908, the Secure Rural Schools program allows the Forest Service to share revenue from timber sales, mineral leases, livestock grazing, recreation fees and other sources with counties in and around national forests.

Along with funding for schools, program funds can be used for roads and other municipal services as well as emergency services in national forests and community wildfire protection plans.

In each county, resource advisory committees, made up of local residents representing varied areas of interest and expertise, review and recommend projects that meet local needs.

Current payment amounts from the program are determined by a number of factors, including acres of federal land within an eligible county and an income adjustment based on the per capita personal income for each county.

Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed more than $2.3 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program. To learn more, visit FS.USDA.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools .