US Forest Service hosting meetings on forest thinning proposals in Summit, Eagle counties

The Boulder Creek area is one of the proposed treatment areas for forest thinning by the White River National Forest. The White River National Forest will host two informational meetings on forest thinning proposals in Summit and Eagle counties.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The White River National Forest is set to host two informational meetings about areas proposed for forest thinning in 2023 within Summit and Eagle counties.

The proposed treatment areas in Summit County include Boulder Creek/Harrigan Creek, Maryland Creek, Frisco Peninsula, South Barton Creek and Wise Mountain. The proposed areas in Eagle County include Meadow Mountain, Grouse Creek, Tigiwon and the No Name area near Camp Hale.

Many of the lodgepole pines that were cut in the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s have regenerated with dense, young lodgepole trees, while other areas that were cut to address a spruce beetle epidemic and replanted with Engelmann spruce are seeing a high amount of sub-Alpine fir regeneration.

Thinning these areas in Summit and Eagle counties will reduce competition and promote individual tree growth to improve the overall health of the forest, U.S. Forest Service officials say.

The open house meetings will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District and Thursday, Sept. 29, from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District.

The full forest thinning decision can be found at FS.USDA.gov.