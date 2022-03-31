US Forest Service issues updated guidance to manage future e-bike use

The U.S. Forest Service issued official guidance regarding how electric bikes, or motorized bicycles commonly called e-bikes, can be managed on grassland and national forest land.

The updated guidelines distributed Thursday, March 31, offer clarity on existing policies and provides guidelines for local Forest Service administrators who might be considering the expansion of e-bike access.

Currently, the agency allows e-bikes on all Forest Service roads that can be accessed by motorized vehicles, along with 60,000 miles of motorized trails, which make up 38% of all trails the agency manages.

The updated guidance allows e-bikes to continue to operate on all authorized roads and trails, and it highlights a process to evaluate future requests for expanded access on trails that are not currently authorized for motorized travel.

The process is expected to allow district rangers and forest supervisors to better serve their communities. Local districts will be able to make decisions with the local environment and community in mind.

The full Forest Service guidance can be read at FS.USDA.gov.