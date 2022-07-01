US Forest Service mobilizes fire prevention and education team

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, high fire danger and increased public visitation, the U.S. Forest Service has mobilized an interagency fire prevention and education team.

The team arrived on Tuesday, June 28, and is composed of personnel from the Florida Forest Service and the Forest Service. The team specializes in fire prevention activities to increase fire awareness and help reduce the chance of human-caused wildfires.

Even though there are no fire restrictions in place, the team will act on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grasslands — which are currently in varying levels of drought.

Drought conditions are compounded by low fuel moisture levels and high volumes of visitors. The risk of human-caused fire is very high when combined with existing weather and fuel conditions, officials stated.

The fire prevention and education team will work to mitigate wildfire danger by providing the public with major wildfire prevention resources.

For further information on how to prevent wildfires visit SmokeyBear.com.