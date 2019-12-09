US Forest Service plans pile-burning operations this week

Slash piles burning on Swan Mountain in November 2018.

Courtesy Dillon Ranger District

FRISCO — Area residents and visitors might notice small columns of smoke rising from around the county this week as personnel with the U.S. Forest Service begin pile-burning operations.

Forest Service fire management crews are expected to begin pile burning sometime this week, depending on conditions. The specific locations for the burns include near Middle Barton Trail and Keystone Gulch. Smoke and flames might be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco and surrounding areas.

According to the Forest Service, current conditions are favorable, and piles might be allowed to burn and smolder overnight. Fire management personnel will be on scene during the day to monitor smoke impacts and fuel consumption. Monitoring also will continue over the next few days until the piles are out.

The purpose of the pile burning is to help reduce fuel loading that occurred during hazardous tree and wildfire fuels reductions projects.