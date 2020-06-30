US Forest Service plans summer logging work across Summit County

Machinery on a hillside conducting logging operations in the North Ophir area in years past.

Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

White River National Forest officials announced Tuesday that logging work will take place this summer at multiple locations across national forest land in the Dillon Ranger District.

The work is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire fuels, according to the release.

South of Frisco, work will take place in Miner’s Creek area, where people using the popular Bill’s Ranch, Peaks or Masontown trails could encounter temporary trail closures of up to 30 minutes as crews clear trees and brush to create fuel breaks on about 42 acres.

In Breckenridge, residents should expect logging traffic on Barton and Blue Ridge roads for work that has started on fuel breaks on 43 acres of national forest and Summit County open space west of Airport Road. Crews also are cutting fuel breaks on 4.5 acres of national forest land near the Peak 7 neighborhood on the north side of Ski Hill Road west of Protector Circle. Additional work is being planned in the French Gulch/Prospect Hill area north of the Wellington Neighborhood.

Timber removal projects also recently started west of Keystone Resort about 3 miles up Keystone Gulch Road, about 8 miles north of Silverthorne west of the Sierra Bosque subdivision and north of Boulder Creek, and 5 miles west of Green Mountain Reservoir on Spring Creek Road.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Later this summer, contractors will be moving to the Golden Horseshoe area of Breckenridge and hauling on Prospect Hill Road. Fuels reduction work was completed along Montezuma Road earlier this month.

For more information, visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver or call the Dillon Ranger District at 970-468-5400.