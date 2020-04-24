US Forest Service releases interactive Rocky Mountain region map for COVID-19 information

State parks and National Forest land remain open, as pictured March 27 in Frisco, but all campgrounds and associated facilities — such as toilets, cabins and group sites — are closed to the public until further notice.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The U.S. Forest Service has released an interactive online map for its Rocky Mountain Region, which includes Summit County, that details site-specific resources, regulations and closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed a “Story Map,” the interactive feature provides what the government agency hopes is a one-stop resource for learning about current Forest Service recreation site status updates, alerts and other information for national forests and grasslands within the states of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The map has tabs for each of those states and allows users to click on an area to display the forest or grassland’s name and contact information. From there, links in the sidebar on the left direct users to the most current alerts and information for that particular forest or grassland. There is also a search icon in the upper left corner of the map to search for an address or place.

As for Summit County, the interactive map includes information such as the White River National Forest’s latest COVID-19 recreation and facility status updates.

The map can be found at StoryMaps-Classic.arcgis.com/en/app-list/map-series.