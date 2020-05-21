US Forest Service reminds people to recreate responsibly over Memorial Day weekend
The White River National Forest sent out a news release reminding people to recreate responsibly over the weekend. While most of the national forest is open, the release noted that developed, designated campgrounds, toilets, trash facilities and permitted areas will remain closed and are not anticipated to reopen until the beginning of June. The national forest is open to dispersed camping, hiking and other recreation.
Because state and local physical distancing guidelines are still in place, White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams recommended finding an alternative location if an area or trailhead seems crowded.
There are currently Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Dillon Ranger District, but campfires are allowed in other areas of the forest. Fitzwilliams stressed the importance of fully extinguishing fires before leaving the campsite.
