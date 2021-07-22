US Forest Service reports two fires near Rollins Pass

A small fire burns about 2 miles southwest of the Rollins Pass Trailhead in Grand County.

Photo from U.S. Forest Service

WINTER PARK — A U.S. Forest Service update on Wednesday, July 21, confirmed there are two spot fires burning near Winter Park, which is about 60 miles from Summit County.

The Forest Service said the two fires were started by lightning strikes, one near the Riflesight Trailhead and the other near the Rogers Pass Trailhead in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest.

The fires’ potential to spread is low, particularly with rain over the area in the near forecast, according to the Forest Service. No homes are threatened at this time.

Eight people have been assigned to the Riflesight Fire, which is about one-tenth of an acre — X square miles — and burning in spruce-fir and blowdown. The fire also got 600 gallons of water dumped on it by a Type 3 helicopter.

The Rogers Pass Fire is a single-tree fire burning in downed and dead trees south of the Moffat Tunnel.

Rain is expected throughout the week.

Aircraft are expected to fly over the area throughout the week to ensure no other fires started from lightening.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .