US Forest Service seeks comment on Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area trail construction

The Dillon Ranger District is accepting comments on a proposal to construct more trails at Frisco Nordic Center.

The new trails are part of a second phase of winter and summer trail expansion on U.S. Forest Service land at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area. The proposed second phase includes the construction of 1.7 miles of 10 new winter Nordic ski trail segments and 5.4 miles of 14 new summer multiuse, nonmotorized trail segments.

The project’s second phase aims to provide better experiences for recreationists of various ability levels by creating loop trails. The Forest Service indicated in its notice that the center lacks sufficient looped winter trails and dedicated winter connector trails, requiring users to travel on out-and-back trails to return to their starting point. Proposed winter trail segments would not serve as trails during summer.

As for summer, the center wants to build more multiuse hiking and mountain biking trails. Many of the 14 proposed new trail segments are to provide a learning platform for first-time and beginner-level mountain bike riders. There are three proposed directional, bike-optimized trail segments totaling about 1 mile. These three trail segments are advanced with steeper, more technical terrain features. In addition, four segments of existing trail, 2.6 miles in total, are proposed to be upgraded.

Comments should reference the Frisco Nordic Center Trails Phase 2 project and are due by May 3.

Electronic comments can be submitted at FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=59611 .

. Written comments can be mailed to Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/o Marcus Dreux, Dillon Ranger District, PO Box 620, Silverthorne, CO 80498-0620.

Hand-delivered comments can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

The U.S. Forest Service's breakdown of proposed Phase 2 summer trail improvements at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.

Map from U.S. Forest Service