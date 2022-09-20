US Forest Service seeks comment on replacement chairlift, new bike trails at Copper Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain Ski Resort is pictured with low hanging clouds and snowy foothills in June 2022. The resort plans to add to its mountain biking trail offerings and install a chairlift to replace Timberline Express.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal from Copper Mountain Resort to replace its Timberline Express Chairlift and expand its mountain biking trail network.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, a diesel generator would be installed at the top of the lift, the existing underground power line would be replaced and a 900 square-foot lift maintenance structure would be built. Some tree clearing and minor road improvements will be needed, Forest Service officials say.

As for the expansion of the summer biking network, the resort is proposing about 22 miles of new mountain biking trails accessed from both the American Eagle and Woodward Express chairlifts. This would replace a proposal that had previously been approved for 18 miles of trails. The trails have not yet been constructed.

Comments need to be received by Oct. 20. More information, including how to comment, is available at FS.USDA.gov/project/?project=62865.