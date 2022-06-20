Public input sought on Climax Mine reclamation project near Montezuma regarding heavy metal contamination

The small waste rock pile, photographed on Aug. 24, 2021, has created a source of contamination from metals such as arsenic, lead and zinc into the Snake River Watershed.

White River National Forest/Courtesy photo

White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed reclamation of Climax Mine near Montezuma.

Climax Mine, also known as the Lower Sullivan, is a former silver mine from the 1800s at the base of Sullivan Mountain in Summit County. Currently, water flows from the mine entrance across a tailings pile, creating a source of contamination from metals such as arsenic, lead and zinc into the Snake River watershed.

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing that the water flow be rerouted around the pile through a lined ditch. The pile would also be covered in native soil and revegetated with native plants. In addition to rerouting, the alternative would include stormwater and erosion controls. If approved, reclamation work is expected to begin in summer 2023.

For more information about the evaluation and cost analysis, visit FS.USDA.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1035046.pdf . Comments from the public are due by July 18 and can be submitted at FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver .