US Forest Service soliciting comments on proposed Peru lift replacement

Keystone Resort has proposed to install a six-person chair in place of the current four-person Peru Express lift and tear down the Argentine lift. The U.S. Forest Service is soliciting comments from the public.

Branden Smith / Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE RESORT — The Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest is soliciting comments regarding Keystone Resort’s proposal to replace the current four-person Peru Express lift with a six-person chairlift and to remove the Argentine chairlift.

In a report by Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor for the White River National Forest, the goal of replacing the chairlift is to increase the capacity of the lift by 25% as it serves as the main out-of-base lift for the Mountain House base area. The report also explains that the proposed replacement includes removing the current quad lift and installing the six-person lift along the same corridor.

Anyone interested in or affected by the decision can make a comment by Feb. 24 before a decision is made by the Forest Service.

There are three ways to submit comments: