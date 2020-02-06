US Forest Service soliciting comments on proposed Peru lift replacement
KEYSTONE RESORT — The Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest is soliciting comments regarding Keystone Resort’s proposal to replace the current four-person Peru Express lift with a six-person chairlift and to remove the Argentine chairlift.
In a report by Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor for the White River National Forest, the goal of replacing the chairlift is to increase the capacity of the lift by 25% as it serves as the main out-of-base lift for the Mountain House base area. The report also explains that the proposed replacement includes removing the current quad lift and installing the six-person lift along the same corridor.
Anyone interested in or affected by the decision can make a comment by Feb. 24 before a decision is made by the Forest Service.
There are three ways to submit comments:
- Mail to Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor, c/o Marcus Dreux, Dillon Ranger District P.O. Box 620, Silverthorne, CO 80498
- Hand-deliver to the Dillon Ranger District office, 680 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
- Submit electronically at Cara.Ecosystem-Management.org/public/commentinput?Project=57614
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.