US Sen. Michael Bennet’s staff announce office hours for Summit County residents
Staff for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced upcoming office hours for Summit County residents.
On Thursday, July 20, from 1-3 p.m., staff will meet with residents in the administrative conference room in the Silverthorne Town Hall, located at 601 Center Circle, Silverthorne.
Staff will field questions and help residents navigate agencies and programs such as the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security.
Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Central Mountains Regional Representative Matthew Kireker by emailing Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov or calling 303-883-3119.
