US Ski Mountaineering Association names 7 Summit County locals to 2022-23 national team
After having qualifying races this past winter season, the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association has named 31 athletes to its 2022-23 national team for next winter.
Among the field are seven Summit County locals including world-class Skimo athlete Grace Staberg, Nikki LaRochelle, Kate Zander, Arthur Whitehead, Sam Burke, Jeremiah Vaille and Samuel Wescott.
According to the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association, this past winter season was one of the most competitive in U.S. history, making it extremely hard to determine the 2022-23 national team.
Other Coloradans named to the team include Rea Kolbl, Christina Volken, Kristin Layne, Cam Smith, Logan Greydanus, John Gaston, Jacob Dewey and Tiernan Pittz.
