US Ski & Snowboard announces 2 events coming to Copper Mountain Resort

U.S. Ski & Snowboard recently announced a series of competitions this upcoming season that will allow athletes to compete in four of the Winter Olympics disciplines.

Homelight, which is a real estate technology platform, will act as the title sponsor for the the Homelight Foundation Series and Homelight US Revolution Tour.

There are scheduled to be seven competitions spanning from the West to East coasts in the Foundation Series, which will include the U.S. leg of the FIS NorAm for Alpine and freestyle skiing.

Copper Mountain Resort is scheduled to host the first event in the Foundation Series, an Alpine skiing competition, through Tuesday, Nov. 23. The event is closed to the public.

The U.S. Revolution Tour, which will have three stops, will include freeski, snowboard halfpipe, slopestyle and big air competitions. From Feb. 26 to March 3, the U.S. Revolution Tour will conclude at Copper, where participants will take part in a six-day halfpipe competition, which will be open to spectators.

The series serve as a good opportunity for up-and-coming skiers and snowboarders to kick-start their careers as the competitions provide a path to higher level events, such as Junior Worlds, Europa Cups, FIS World Cups and the Toyota Grand Prix.