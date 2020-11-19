US Ski & Snowboard takes annual gold medal gala fundraiser virtual Thursday
Due to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is “reimagining” its annual New York Gold Medal Gala fundraising event.
Rather than have U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes and other guests descend on a red carpet in New York City, the organization on Thursday will host the virtual “Night at the USANA Center of Excellence” broadcast from Park City, Utah.
The live broadcast, which is open to everyone, is a fundraiser for the athletes of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.
The event will be co-hosted by 1996 Nagano Winter Olympics mogul ski gold medalist Jonny Moseley and current U.S. freeski star Maggie Voisin of Whitefish, Montana. The event also will include a speech from two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin of Eagle County and an online auction, which will close at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
To register to watch and bid on the auction items, visit One.Bidpal.net/gold/welcome.
