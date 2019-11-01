US Ski Team runs social media contest for chance to meet ski stars at Copper Mountain Resort

Steven Nyman drops in to The Brink during the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championship men's combined race in Beaver Creek.

Summit Daily file

COPPER MOUNTAIN — With the U.S. Ski Team’s annual Speed Center training venue about to open up for the 2019-20 season at Copper Mountain Resort, the U.S. Ski Team has announced a social media contest that gives ski fans a chance to meet and receive autographs in a private session from their favorite athletes.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, the team will invite 50 fans to attend a private meet-and-greet with the U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes who are training on the ski lanes high above Copper’s East Village. For each winner, the team will provide bibs to be signed as well as U.S. Ski Team stickers and pins.

To enter the contest, which runs through Nov. 8, interested fans must follow both the U.S. Ski Team (@usskiteam) and Copper Mountain Resort (@coppermtn) on Instagram. Fans also must like a photo on the team’s Instagram page, which can be found at bit.ly/usskicoppercontest.

The final thing fans must do is tag a friend in the Instagram comments section who they’d like to join them at the event and share a question for a favorite U.S. Ski Team athlete.

The winners will be picked Nov. 8. Fifty winners will be selected in random drawings from among all eligible entries received by the U.S. Ski Team and Copper Mountain.

Winners will be notified via public and private message and instructed on how to receive their prize. Should a winner not comply with instructions in a timely manner, alternate winners will be selected. Odds of winning are dependent upon the total number of eligible entries received.