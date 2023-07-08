Utility work impact a short section of French Street in Breckenridge for a few weeks
Utility work will bring a short stretch of French Street down to one lane for a few weeks starting on Monday, July 10, according to a news release from the town of Breckenridge.
A one-lane closure with flaggers directing traffic is expected to last from July 10 to Aug. 8 along a section of North French Street between North Park Avenue and North Main Street, a section of the road that runs between the City Market parking lot and North Gondola Parking Lot. Drivers should expect minor delays according to a release from the town.
