Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season

By approved new parking rates and passes for the 2022-2023 ski season, Vail hopes to reduce the amount of overflow parking to the frontage road, encourage carpooling and more.

VAIL — With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season.

“Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of public works and transportation, at the Sept. 20 Town Council meeting, adding that it touches on the town’s four focus areas of community, economics, experience and environmental sustainability.

“It’s always a balancing act and there’s no winners and losers, it’s really compromise all the way through,” he added.

This winter, the town hopes to meet several objectives with changes to its parking program. This includes managing peak days through the increased rates and offers of additional modes of transportation and parking locations; reducing the number of overflow days on the frontage roads; filling outlying lots in town and improving overall safety in the town.

Over the past four ski seasons, the town has seen an increase in the number of overflow days on the South Frontage Road. In the 2021-22 season, this overflow parking was used 53 days — up from 35 days in the 2020-21 and 2018-19 seasons. However, in order to align with the agreements it has with the Colorado Department of Transportation as well as its climate action goals, the town is aiming to only utilize this parking for 15 days in the upcoming season.

Additionally, Hall reported to council that during last year’s ski season, which spanned 174 days, the Vail Village structure filled 67 times.

“When you do fill your structures that much, you start to close access to our businesses, our towns and things like that,” he said.

The Vail Town Council approved its new parking program at its Tuesday, Oct. 4 meeting. The program was based on recommendations from a parking and mobility task force created earlier in the year, which was comprised of representatives from the retail, restaurant and lodging communities as well as the town’s community-at-large, Vail Resorts, Town Council and the sustainability community.

Starting this upcoming ski season — which for Vail Mountain is scheduled to start on Nov. 11 — this program includes changes to the town’s rate structure as well as to the parking passes it offers for locals, employees and employers.

In order to address some of the parking overflow and congestion, the plan establishes two-tier rates for its non-peak and peak days. For the upcoming winter — of the projected 164-days in the ski season, 51 will be considered “peak” days.

Primarily, these peak days include all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in mid-December through March as well as a number of holidays such as Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day that are also “blackout dates” on certain ski passes.

The plan also establishes a number of rate increases, with rates determined based on whether you hold a pass, what pass you hold, where you park and whether it’s a peak or non-peak day.

A screenshot of the new rates for non-peak days across Vail’s parking structures and lots.

