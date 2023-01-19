Vail Health donates $300,000 to the Sol Center at Alta Verde, a nonprofit facility launched by the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County

This rending shows what the proposed Sol Center at Alta Verde will look like. It will contain space for both Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County on the McCain property in Breckenridge.

Allen-Guerra Architecture/Courtesy image

Vail Health is the latest Summit County organization to make a significant contribution to the soon-to-be Sol Center at Alta Verde.

The nonprofit facility is a project between two Summit County-based organizations, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County. The new facility will be a campus for both organizations that will feature office space for the respective staff members, meeting space for community partners, a community food market and a thrift store.

The Sol Center will be located on the 3.5 acres of the 128-acre McCain Property along Colorado Highway 9 and Coyne Valley Road, according to past Summit Daily reporting. The McCain Property aims to add 250 rental units through the Alta Verde workforce housing project.

Vail Health is committing $300,000 to the facility, according to a company news release. Other organizations who have donated to the project include Summit County government, the Summit Foundation and Centura. Mike and Anna Dudick, co-owners of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, also donated $1 million to the project last summer.

For more information about the project, visit SummitFirc.org/SolCenter .