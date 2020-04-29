Vail Health hosts COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Dillon Valley
One-day clinic is specifically for Dillon Valley community
DILLON — Free testing for the novel coronavirus is available Wednesday for residents of the Dillon Valley neighborhoods from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dillon Valley West Clubhouse, 575 Straight Creek Drive.
Vail Health has set up the one-day clinic, and appointments for testing can be arranged by calling 970-777-2800 or emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org. Those who email are asked to provide their name and phone number and will be called back regarding a test.
Flyers were posted around Dillon Valley in English and Spanish informing residents of the testing. The flyer notes that all people interested in testing must first be screened for symptoms, such as fever, cough, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches, and loss of taste or smell.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User