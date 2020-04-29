Vail Health hosts COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Dillon Valley

A flyer is posted outside of a Dillon Valley apartment building alerting residents that testing will be available Wednesday.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Free testing for the novel coronavirus is available Wednesday for residents of the Dillon Valley neighborhoods from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dillon Valley West Clubhouse, 575 Straight Creek Drive.

Vail Health has set up the one-day clinic, and appointments for testing can be arranged by calling 970-777-2800 or emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org. Those who email are asked to provide their name and phone number and will be called back regarding a test.

Flyers were posted around Dillon Valley in English and Spanish informing residents of the testing. The flyer notes that all people interested in testing must first be screened for symptoms, such as fever, cough, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, muscle aches, and loss of taste or smell.